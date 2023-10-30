CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3834 to the greenback, or 72.29 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3827 to 1.3877.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 6.5 basis points to 4.046%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.9027%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures fell $1.45 to $84.09 a barrel on Monday.

