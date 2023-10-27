CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3821 to the greenback, or 72.35 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3797 to 1.3835.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3 basis points to 4.037%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.8876%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose $1.39 to $84.6 a barrel on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.