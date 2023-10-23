CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3709 to the greenback, or 72.94 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3696 to 1.3736.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 6.1 basis points to 4.134%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.978%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures fell 57 cents to $87.51 a barrel on Monday.

