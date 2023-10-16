CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3612 to the greenback, or 73.46 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3613 to 1.3669.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 6 basis points to 4.033%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.6851%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures rose 30 cents to $87.99 a barrel on Monday.

Canadian factory sales fell 0.7% in August from August, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory sales growth of 1.0%.

Canadian wholesale trade grew by 2.3% in August.

