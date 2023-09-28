CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3495 to the greenback, or 74.1 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3477 to 1.3513.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.4 basis points to 4.149%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.6737%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures fell 62 cents to $93.06 a barrel on Thursday.

