CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3464 to the greenback, or 74.27 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3455 to 1.3489.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 8.4 basis points to 3.998%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.511%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures fell 15 cents to $89.88 a barrel on Monday.

