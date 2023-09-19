CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.6% higher at C$1.3398 to the greenback, or 74.64 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3383 to 1.3489.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 11 basis points to 3.86%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.3486%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose $1.71 to $93.19 a barrel on Tuesday.

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4% in August, up from 3.3% in July, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual rate of 3.8%

