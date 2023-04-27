CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3622 to the greenback, or 73.41 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3615 to 1.3645.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 4.5 basis points to 2.911%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.4825%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures rose 21 cents to $74.51 a barrel on Thursday..

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.