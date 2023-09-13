CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3552 to the greenback, or 73.79 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3547 to 1.3586.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 1.5 basis points to 3.713%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.2902%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose 36 cents to $89.2 a barrel on Wednesday.

