CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.5% higher at C$1.357 to the greenback, or 73.69 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3573 to 1.3639.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3.7 basis points to 3.715%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.292%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell 32 cents to $87.19 a barrel on Monday.

