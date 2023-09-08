CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at C$1.3621 to the greenback, or 73.42 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3609 to 1.3689.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 2.4 basis points to 3.669%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2522%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose 75 cents to $87.62 a barrel on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.