CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3507 to the greenback, or 74.04 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3497 to 1.3555.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.7 basis points to 3.772%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.3081%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose $1.14 to $82.39 a barrel on Monday.

