CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3505 to the greenback, or 74.05 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3498 to 1.3552.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 0.9 basis points to 3.778%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.29%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose 80 cents to $80.18 a barrel on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.