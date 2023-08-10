CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3415 to the greenback, or 74.54 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3374 to 1.344.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.2 basis points to 3.579%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.0822%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell $1.58 to settle at $82.82 a barrel on Thursday.

