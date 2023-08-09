CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3416 to the greenback, or 74.54 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3405 to 1.3454.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 1.5 basis points to 3.518%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.0121%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose $1.48 to settle at $84.4 a barrel on Wednesday.

The value of building permits in Canada fell 6.1% in June, Statistics Canada said.

