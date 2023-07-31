CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3208 to the greenback, or 75.71 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3206 to 1.3261.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 1.2 basis points to 3.532%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.9648%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose 66 cents to $81.24 a barrel on Monday.

