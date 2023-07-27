CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3175 to the greenback, or 75.9 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3159 to 1.3211.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.7 basis points to 3.538%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.9085%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose $1.01 to $79.79 a barrel on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.