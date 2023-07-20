CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3148 to the greenback, or 76.06 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.312 to 1.3168.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.5 basis points to 3.412%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.8169%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose 26 cents to $75.61 a barrel on Thursday.

