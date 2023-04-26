CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3625 to the greenback, or 73.39 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3609 to 1.3642.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3 basis points to 2.84%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.4108%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell 68 cents to $76.39 a barrel on Wednesday..

