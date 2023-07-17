CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3209 to the greenback, or 75.71 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3205 to 1.3232.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3.1 basis points to 3.398%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.8048%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell $1.03 to $74.39 a barrel on Monday.

Canadian wholesale trade grew by 3.5% in May.

