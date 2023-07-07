CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3335 to the greenback, or 74.99 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3318 to 1.3387.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.8 basis points to 3.542%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.0757%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose 4 cents to $71.84 a barrel on Friday.

