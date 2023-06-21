CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3211 to the greenback, or 75.69 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3208 to 1.3245.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 4.8 basis points to 3.391%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7479%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose 14 cents to $71.33 a barrel on Wednesday.

Canadian retail sales rose 1.1% in May from April. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected retail sales growth of 0.2%.Excluding autos. retail sales rose 1.3% in May, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast May sales, excluding autos, to be up 0.4%.

