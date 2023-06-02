CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3427 to the greenback, or 74.48 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3408 to 1.3452.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.9 basis points to 3.219%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.639%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures rose $1.55 to $71.65 a barrel on Friday.

