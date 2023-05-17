News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 17, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as risk appetite rose and investors raised bets on another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada, but the move was not enough for the currency to break out of its recent range.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3445 per U.S. dollar, or 74.38 U.S. cents, which was toward the middle of its range since the start of the month of roughly 1.33 to 1.36.

It strengthened despite gains for the greenback against a basket of major currencies.

"We're seeing the Canadian dollar follow risk markets higher and oil markets higher ... but broader picture we're really rangebound," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.

"Traders don't seem to be willing to make any significant commitment until the whole (U.S.) debt ceiling issue is settled."

"Optimism about a potential breakthrough in the deadlock in Washington over the nation's debt limit helped lift U.S. stock indexes and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 2.8% higher at $72.83 a barrel.

The gain for the loonie came after data on Tuesday showed the annual rate of inflation increasing in April for the first time in 10 months.

That has led to money markets betting on another rate hike by the Bank of Canada this year, rather than a shift to rate cuts that had previously been expected. 0#BOCWATCH

"We are certainly seeing a lot of reason for the Bank of Canada to consider hiking further," Goshko said.

The Canadian 2-year yield CA2YT=RR touched its highest level since March 10 at 4.072% before dipping to 4.058%, up 8.7 basis points on the day. The gap between it and the equivalent U.S. rate was at 9.2 basis points, its narrowest since Sept. 16.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.