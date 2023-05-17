CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3469 to the greenback, or 74.24 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3463 to 1.3535.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3 basis points to 3.083%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.5264%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures rose 25 cents to $71.11 a barrel on Wednesday..

