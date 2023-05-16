CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at C$1.3419 to the greenback, or 74.52 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3416 to 1.3493.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.3 basis points to 3.006%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.5376%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures rose 10 cents to $71.21 a barrel on Tuesday..

Canadian factory sales rose 0.7% in March from March, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory sales growth of 0.7%.

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.4% in April, up from 4.3% in March, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual rate of 4.1%

