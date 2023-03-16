CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3727 to the greenback, or 72.85 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3722 to 1.3787.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 13 basis points to 2.916%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.5827%.

U.S. April crude CLc1 futures rose 74 cents to settle at $68.35 a barrel on Thursday..

Canadian wholesale trade grew by 2.4% in January.

