CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3678 to the greenback, or 73.11 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3652 to 1.375.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 6.7 basis points to 2.847%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.6358%.

U.S. April crude CLc1 futures fell $3.47 to settle at $71.33 a barrel on Tuesday..

Canadian factory sales rose 4.1% in January from January, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory sales growth of 3.9%.

