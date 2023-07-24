CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens as oil prices rally

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and after a Bank of Canada survey showed that investors were more optimistic about the economic outlook.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3170 to the greenback, or 75.93 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3158 to 1.3228.

The stronger Canadian dollar today reflects the rally in oil prices and also "the BoC survey that saw the risks of recession abating," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose 2.2% to $78.74 a barrel on tightening supply, rising U.S. gasoline demand, hopes for Chinese stimulus measures and technical buying.

A second-quarter survey by the Bank of Canada showed that market participants expect gross domestic product growth of 0.7% year-over-year at the end of 2023, instead of a 0.1% contraction forecast in the previous survey.

The central bank is due on Wednesday to release minutes from its policy decision earlier this month when it raised its benchmark interest rate to a 22-year high of 5%.

It is the turn of some other major central banks to make policy decisions this week, including the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 7.5 basis points at 3.487%, while the gap between it and the U.S. equivalent narrowed by 5.6 basis points to 37.1 basis points in favor of the U.S. bond.

