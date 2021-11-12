CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies near 5-week low as oil falls

* Loonie touches its weakest level since Oct. 6 at 1.2604

* For the week, loonie on track to decline 1%

* Price of U.S. oil falls 1.2%

* Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Friday, holding near its weakest level in more than five weeks as oil prices fell and investors continued to assess data this week showing an acceleration in U.S. inflation.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2579 to the greenback, or 79.50 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Oct. 6 at 1.2604.

The currency was on track for its fourth straight weekly decline, with a loss of 1%.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, fell 1.2% to $80.64 a barrel as the U.S. dollar continued to firm on expectations that the Federal Reserve will bring forward an increase to interest rates in an effort to tame inflation.

The greenback was on track for its biggest weekly rise in five months.

The Canadian inflation report for October, due next Wednesday, could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook.

Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve as the market reopened after Thursday's Remembrance Day holiday.

The 10-year yield eased 2.5 basis points to 1.672%, after on Wednesday touching its highest intraday level in nearly one week at 1.706%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kevin Liffey) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

