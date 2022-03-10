CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as oil prices rally
* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2781 to 1.2841
* Price of U.S. oil rises nearly 4%
* Canadian 10-year yield rises to highest since Feb. 25
TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against a broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the loonie holding on to its previous day's gains as oil prices rose and U.S. data showed inflation climbing to a 40-year high.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, bounced from a sharp drop in the previous session after the United Arab Emirates backtracked on statements saying that OPEC and its allies might increase output to help to plug the gap in exports from Russia.
U.S. crude
Economists expect inflation to rise further in the months ahead as Russia's war against Ukraine drives up the costs of commodities.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers made no apparent progress toward a ceasefire, weighing on global equity markets after they rallied on Wednesday.
The Canadian dollar
Canada's jobs report for February is due on Friday, which can provide clues on the strength of the domestic economy.
Despite economic uncertainty, money markets expect the Bank
of Canada to raise interest rates again in April, after hiking
last week for the first time in three years.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. The
10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- POLL-High risk of half-percentage-point Fed rate hike in 2022, economists say
- Fed's Powell: Ukraine war impact uncertain but could hit spending, investment
- No inflation relief in sight for U.S. as impact of Ukraine war intensifies
- EXCLUSIVE-IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system