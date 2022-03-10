CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as oil prices rally

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2781 to 1.2841

* Price of U.S. oil rises nearly 4%

* Canadian 10-year yield rises to highest since Feb. 25

TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against a broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the loonie holding on to its previous day's gains as oil prices rose and U.S. data showed inflation climbing to a 40-year high.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, bounced from a sharp drop in the previous session after the United Arab Emirates backtracked on statements saying that OPEC and its allies might increase output to help to plug the gap in exports from Russia.

U.S. crude prices were up nearly 4% at $113.03 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies as investors weighed plans by the European Central Bank to phase out its stimulus package and data showing that U.S. consumer prices accelerated to an annual rate of 7.9% in February.

Economists expect inflation to rise further in the months ahead as Russia's war against Ukraine drives up the costs of commodities.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers made no apparent progress toward a ceasefire, weighing on global equity markets after they rallied on Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at 1.2802 to the greenback, or 78.11 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2781 to 1.2841. On Tuesday, it touched its weakest level in 2-1/2 months at 1.2901.

Canada's jobs report for February is due on Friday, which can provide clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Despite economic uncertainty, money markets expect the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again in April, after hiking last week for the first time in three years.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. The 10-year rate rose 3.3 basis points to 1.936%, its highest since Feb. 25. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

