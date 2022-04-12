CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors weigh U.S. inflation data

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices)

* Touches its weakest intraday level since March 17 at 1.2661

* Price of U.S. oil settles 6.7% higher

* Canadian bond yields ease across curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Tuesday, recovering from its weakest level in nearly four weeks, as oil prices jumped and U.S. data showed a measure of underlying inflation climbing less than expected in March.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2635 to the greenback, or 79.15 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since March 17 at 1.2661.

The recovery from session lows "was a reaction to fresh U.S. inflation data," said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.

"The key signal in the report was that core inflation moderated. At the margin, that reduces the urgency for the Fed to bring rates quickly back up to neutral."

U.S. core CPI increased by 6.5% in the 12 months through March, the largest advance since August 1982, but below the 6.6% rate that economists expected.

Investors have been bracing for the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada to move aggressively to tamp down inflation. Canada's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a half-percentage-point on Wednesday, its first hike of that magnitude since May 2020.

It could also move to shrink its bloated balance sheet, a process known as quantitative tightening.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled up 6.7% at $100.60 a barrel as Russian oil and gas condensate production fell to 2020 lows and OPEC warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 6 basis points to 2.639%, after touching its highest since January 2014 at 2.735% earlier in the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Alistair Bell) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

