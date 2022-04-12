CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors weigh U.S. inflation data
* Touches its weakest intraday level since March 17 at 1.2661
* Price of U.S. oil settles 6.7% higher
* Canadian bond yields ease across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Tuesday, recovering from its weakest level in nearly four weeks, as oil prices jumped and U.S. data showed a measure of underlying inflation climbing less than expected in March.
The Canadian dollar
The recovery from session lows "was a reaction to fresh U.S. inflation data," said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.
"The key signal in the report was that core inflation moderated. At the margin, that reduces the urgency for the Fed to bring rates quickly back up to neutral."
U.S. core CPI increased by 6.5% in the 12 months through March, the largest advance since August 1982, but below the 6.6% rate that economists expected.
Investors have been bracing for the Federal Reserve and the
Bank of Canada to move aggressively to tamp down inflation.
Canada's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a
half-percentage-point on Wednesday, its first hike of that
magnitude since May 2020.
It could also move to shrink its bloated balance sheet, a process known as quantitative tightening.
The price of oil
Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
