CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as inflation cools as expected

TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as the greenback posted broad-based declines and investors weighed domestic data that showed inflation cooling to the lowest level in 19 months.

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 4.3% in March, matching expectations, as a fall in energy prices helped to keep the consumer price index in check despite a record rise in mortgage costs.

After the data, money markets continued to see about a 10% chance that the Bank of Canada would hike its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its next policy decision on June 7. 0#BOCWATCH

The Canadian central bank expects inflation to decline to around 3% by mid-year and says it is prepared to tighten further if needed to return inflation to its 2% target.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was nearly unchanged at 1.3395 to the greenback, or 74.65 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3361 to 1.3398.

The U.S. dollar.DXY fell against a basket of major currencies after better-than-forecast growth data from China, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was little changed at about $80.80 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR dipped 1.1 basis points to 3.09%, after earlier touching its highest level since March 10 at 3.107%.

