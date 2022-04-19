CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as housing market shows signs of cooling

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2569 to 1.2646

* Price of U.S. oil falls 4.3%

* Canadian 10-year yield touches its highest in nearly 11 years

TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and domestic data showed signs of cooling in the red-hot housing market, while bond yields rose to multi-year highs.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell in volatile trading on demand concerns after the International Monetary Fund reduced economic growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation.

U.S. crude prices were down 4.3% at $103.51 a barrel.

Canada's average home price fell 2.5% in March from February and sales dropped 5.4%, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.

Data from the national housing agency showed housing starts falling 2% in March compared with the previous month.

Canada's inflation report for March is due on Wednesday which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook.

Last Wednesday, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by half of a percentage point to 1%, its biggest single hike in more than two decades, to try to limit price pressures.

The Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at 1.2610 to the greenback, or 79.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2569 to 1.2646.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest level since July 2011 at 2.836% before dipping to 2.8315, up 3.3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.