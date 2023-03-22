CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies amid focus on central banks

Loonie trades in a range of 1.3694 to 1.3718

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, with the currency trading in a narrow range as domestic data showed new home prices continuing to decline and ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Traders have halved the size of the expected rate hike by the U.S. central bank to 25 basis points following troubles in the banking sector, with some pointing to the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening over the past year as one of the reasons for the crisis. 0#FEDWATCH

The Bank of Canada paused its tightening campaign earlier this month. A summary of the bank's policy deliberations for that decision is due for release at 1330 ET (1730 GMT).

Canadian new home prices fell 0.2% month-over-month in February following a similar decrease in January as the rapid increase in mortgage rates over the last year slowed housing demand, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3708 to the greenback, or 72.95 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3694 to 1.3718.

The price of oil CLc1, one of Canada's major exports, was down 0.2% at $69.55 a barrel after data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday that called demand into question.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 2-year CA2YT=RR rose 2.2 basis points to 3.731%, while the 10-year CA10YT=RR was down 1.2 basis points at 2.881%.

