CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies ahead of BoC rate decision

January 23, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency giving back its earlier gains as oil prices fell and investors weighed prospects of a dovish shift this week from the Bank of Canada.

The loonie CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3480 to the greenback, or 74.18 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3454 to 1.3491.

"The Canadian dollar is drifting lower as traders brace for a cautiously dovish central bank decision tomorrow," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

The BoC is expected to leave its key overnight rate unchanged at a 22-year high of 5% at a policy decision on Wednesday, when the central bank is also due to update its forecasts on inflation and economic growth.

"We think language in the accompanying statement, Monetary Policy Report and press conference will disappoint market participants expecting an imminent pivot toward easier policy," Schamotta said.

"But we could be wrong. A sharp downgrade in growth expectations, perhaps paired with hints of a plan to slow the pace of quantitative tightening, could trigger renewed softness in the currency."

The price of oil, one of Canda's major exports, fell as traders weighed production outages in the U.S. and tensions in the Middle East and Europe against rising crude supply in Libya and Norway. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1% at $73.99 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 3.4 basis points at 3.495%.

