CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar snaps losing streak as Wall Street rallies

(Adds details throughout, updates prices)

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2804 to 1.2894

* Price of U.S. oil settles 12.1% lower

* Canadian 10-year yield touches a 9-day high at 1.900%

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as global equity markets rallied after they were pressured by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the price of oil pulled back from a 14-year high.

The loonie was up 0.5% at 1.2810 to the greenback, or 78.06 U.S. cents, after declines in the previous four sessions.

It traded in a range of 1.2804 to 1.2894. On Tuesday, it touched its weakest intraday level since Dec. 22 at 1.2901.

"The flow of capital into defensive havens and commodities appears to be backing off a bit," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

U.S. stocks surged, rebounding from several days of declines as oil prices pulled back sharply and investors gauged developments in the Ukraine crisis. Investors have worried that the recent surge in oil prices would add to inflation pressures.

Global oil prices posted their biggest plunge since the early pandemic days nearly two years ago, after the United Arab Emirates said the OPEC member would support increasing output into a market in disarray because of supply disruptions caused by sanctions imposed on Russia.

U.S. crude prices settled 12.1% lower at $109.70 a barrel.

Oil is one of Canada's major exports, but the historic link between the Canadian dollar and energy prices has weakened during the crisis, leaving the Bank of Canada with one less tool to fight inflation.

Canada's jobs report for February is due on Friday, which can provide clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year touched its highest level since Feb. 28 at 1.900% before dipping to 1.891%, up 6.8 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.