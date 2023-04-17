CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slips, pressured by Fed rate hike bets

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, giving back some recent gains, as oil prices fell and investors weighed prospects of additional interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. dollar .DXY edged higher against a basket of major currencies and U.S. Treasury yields climbed after a strong New York manufacturing survey bolstered expectations the Fed will raise interest rates next month.

"The market is trying to estimate what the Fed is going to do with interest rates," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. "The Canadian dollar had a pretty strong run over the last several weeks ... Potentially the Canadian dollar was getting a bit ahead of itself."

Additional Fed tightening could weigh on economic growth, dampening demand for commodities. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, which settled 2.1% lower at $80.83 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was down 0.3% at 1.34 to the greenback, or 74.63 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3343 to 1.3419. On Friday, it touched its strongest intraday level in two months at 1.33.

Domestic data showed that wholesale trade decreased 1.7% in February from January and that foreign investors bought a net C$4.62 billion ($3.46 billion) in Canadian securities in February, led by corporate bonds.

But Canada's consumer price index report for March, due to be released on Tuesday, could have more sway on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. It is expected to show that inflation slowed to an annual rate of 4.3% from 5.2% in February.

Canadian government bond yields were up across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its highest since March 10 at 3.104% before dipping to 3.092%, up 5 basis points on the day.

