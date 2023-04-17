US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slips, pressured by Fed rate hike bets

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

April 17, 2023 — 03:10 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, giving back some recent gains, as oil prices fell and investors weighed prospects of additional interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. dollar .DXY edged higher against a basket of major currencies and U.S. Treasury yields climbed after a strong New York manufacturing survey bolstered expectations the Fed will raise interest rates next month.

"The market is trying to estimate what the Fed is going to do with interest rates," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. "The Canadian dollar had a pretty strong run over the last several weeks ... Potentially the Canadian dollar was getting a bit ahead of itself."

Additional Fed tightening could weigh on economic growth, dampening demand for commodities. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, which settled 2.1% lower at $80.83 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was down 0.3% at 1.34 to the greenback, or 74.63 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3343 to 1.3419. On Friday, it touched its strongest intraday level in two months at 1.33.

Domestic data showed that wholesale trade decreased 1.7% in February from January and that foreign investors bought a net C$4.62 billion ($3.46 billion) in Canadian securities in February, led by corporate bonds.

But Canada's consumer price index report for March, due to be released on Tuesday, could have more sway on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. It is expected to show that inflation slowed to an annual rate of 4.3% from 5.2% in February.

Canadian government bond yields were up across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its highest since March 10 at 3.104% before dipping to 3.092%, up 5 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Alison Williams)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.