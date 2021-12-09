CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slips as investors eye U.S. inflation data

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2650 to 1.2722

* Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 2% lower

* Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors cut back some risk ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Bank of Canada worried that the factors fueling price increases could last longer than expected.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2713 to the greenback, or 78.66 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2650 to 1.2722.

"Risk sentiment is a bit softer," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

"This is likely some positioning ahead of the U.S. inflation reading ... If U.S. CPI is strong, it will encourage rate tightening talk and some angst for equities."

U.S. stocks slipped after three straight days of gains, with focus turning towards inflation data on Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled nearly 2% lower at $70.94 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the loonie touched its strongest level in nearly three weeks at 1.2604 but then lost some ground after the Bank of Canada stuck with previous guidance on rate hikes, disappointing some investors that had expected a shift to a more hawkish stance.

Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle told a business audience on Thursday that the likelihood of inflation remaining above target would increase if supply disruptions persist for longer than expected.

The BoC will leave its inflation target at 2% in a framework renewal to be announced soon, but will include new language on the importance of employment to the economy, a source familiar with the process said.

Canadian bond yields were lower across the curve, with the 10-year down 9 basis points at 1.499%.

The gap between the 10-year and the U.S. equivalent was down 6.9 basis points at 1.1 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, its narrowest since Oct. 22. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alistair Bell) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.