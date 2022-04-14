CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slips as bond yields notch multi-year highs

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as bond yields jumped and the U.S. currency broadly climbed, with the loonie pulling back from its strongest level in more than one week.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde were viewed as a sign that the bank was in no rush to raise interest rates, weighing on the euro .

"The tone of the market changed completely after the ECB rate announcement," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"We have also seen some underperformance of U.S. bonds, which is also lending support to the greenback, along with a more cautious tone for risk sentiment."

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell as rising yields weighed on megacap growth stocks, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2595 to the greenback, or 79.40 U.S. cents.

The currency touched its strongest intraday level since April 6 at 1.2522, with the move coming after the Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised interest rates by half a percentage point - its biggest single move in more than two decades.

Domestic data for February showed that wholesale trade decreased 0.4% from the previous month, missing analyst estimates of a 0.9% gain, and that factory sales grew by 4.2%.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 2.6% at $106.98 a barrel on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 13.9 basis points at 2.775%, its highest level since January 2014.

The bond market closed early ahead of a market holiday on Friday for Good Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Sandra Maler) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

