CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides as investors rethink Fed outlook

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, May 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors awaited a key domestic jobs report and reassessed how much restraint the Federal Reserve could show as it likely hikes interest rates further.

The loonie was trading 0.9% lower at 1.2852 to the greenback, or 77.81 U.S. cents, pulling back from its strongest level since April 26 earlier in the day at 1.2713.

The move was "a similar dynamic that we've seen across the board in G10 FX, equities, and bonds," said Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.

"Upon sober second thought, markets decided that yesterday's Fed meeting wasn't so dovish after all."

The safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied and Wall Street's main indexes tumbled as investors fretted the Fed's half-percentage-point rate hike on Wednesday might not be enough to bring inflation under control and the U.S. central bank might need to take more drastic action.

The Bank of Canada has also been raising rates. Employment data for April, due on Friday, could help guide expectations for further tightening.

Canada's currency will strengthen over the coming year as the BoC potentially hikes rates just as much as the Fed and elevated oil prices bolster the country's trade surplus, a Reuters poll showed.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.4% higher at $108.26 a barrel as the European Union laid out plans for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months, adding to concerns about global supply.

Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since July 2011 at 3.069% before dipping to 3.039%, up 11.3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Alex Richardson) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

