CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides as hawkish Powell knocks Wall Street

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pulling back from an earlier two-week high, as hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pressured U.S. equity markets.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2580 to the greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its strongest level since April 5 at 1.2459.

"The Canadian dollar is getting knocked pretty hard," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull. "It's been correlated with the S&P (500)selloff."

Wall Street's three main indexes fell and the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies after Powell said a 50-basis point interest rate hike was "on the table", cementing expectations of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. central bank.

Money markets also expect the Bank of Canada to hike rates sharply this year, particularly after data on Wednesday showed Canadian inflation climbing to a 31-year high of 6.7% in March.

"If we zoom out a little bit, we are still arguably in an uptrend for the Canadian dollar," Bregar said.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by concerns about tighter supply as the European Union mulls a potential ban on Russian oil imports. U.S. crude prices settled 1.6% higher at $103.79 a barrel.

A housing market downturn in Canada is among the biggest risks facing the financial system this year, the country's financial regulator said, adding it plans to review the existing home loan stress test and expand its application to other loan products.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest level since July 2011 at 2.944% before dipping to 2.902%, up 8.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

