CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides as commodity supply concerns ease

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as signs of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine reduced investor worries that commodity supplies will be in short supply.

The loonie was 0.6% lower at 1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2728 to 1.2823.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil. Other commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar also lost ground.

"It is primarily a macro story as markets are repricing the Russia premium," said Bipan Rai, North America head, FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "That's being felt mostly in commodities, and currencies are moving in reaction to that."

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 5.8% lower at $103.01 a barrel as Ukraine said it had begun "hard" talks with Russia on a ceasefire and a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand.

Russia is one of the world's biggest energy producers, and both it and Ukraine are among the top exporters of grain.

Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest in seven weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, investors braced for a busy week of major central bank meetings, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. It is expected on Wednesday to begin a cycle of interest rate hikes.

The Bank of Canada has already begun raising interest rates. Inflation data, due on Wednesday, could help guide expectations for additional tightening.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest level since December 2018 at 2.161%, 16.9 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Grant McCool) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

