CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar set to end weekly losing streak as oil rallies

TORONTO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, adding to this week's gain, as oil prices rose and investors weighed the potential impact of accelerating U.S. inflation on the Federal Reserve policy outlook.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2696 to the greenback, or 78.76 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2680 to 1.2724.

The currency was on track to advance 1.1% for the week, its first weekly gain in eight weeks, as easing concerns over the Omicron variant's impact on economic growth boosted global stocks and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports.

U.S. crude prices on Friday climbed 1.2% to $71.79 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar shed early gains against a basket of major currencies.

Data showed U.S. consumer prices posting in November their largest annual rise in 39 years but investors took some profits in the greenback before a Fed meeting next week.

On Wednesday, the Canadian dollar touched its strongest level in nearly three weeks at 1.2604 but then lost some ground after the Bank of Canada stuck with previous guidance on rate hikes, disappointing some investors that had expected a shift to a more hawkish stance.

Domestic data for the third quarter on Friday showed that Canadian industries ran at 81.4% of capacity, down from 82.0% in the second quarter and that the ratio of household debt-to-income rose to 177.3% from 175.6%.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve.

