CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rises the most in two weeks as Fed hikes

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.6% against the greenback

* Price of U.S. oil settles 5.3% higher

* Canada's trade surplus narrows to C$2.5 billion in March

* 10-year yield touches 3% for first time in 11-years

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors took in stride a half-percentage-point interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. stocks rose sharply after the Fed announced its widely expected interest-rate hike, the biggest rate increase since 2000.

The Bank of Canada bank has also been hiking rates, as a strong domestic economy adds to prices pressures.

Canadian data showed that exports and imports rose to record highs in March, while the trade surplus narrowed to C$2.5 billion.

The trade surplus "remains at a healthy level thanks to surging commodity prices," Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates & macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note. "As long as commodity prices stay strong, expect the sizeable surpluses to persist."

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, jumped as the European Union spelled out plans to phase out imports of Russian oil, offsetting demand worries in top importer China.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 5.3% higher at $107.81 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was up 0.6% at 1.2760 to the greenback, or 78.37 U.S. cents, its biggest gain since April 20.

The currency traded in a range of 1.2730 to 1.2853. On Monday, it touched its weakest in over four months at 1.2913.

Canadian government bond yields eased across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched 3% for the first time since July 2011 before falling back to 2.910%, down 4.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (PIX)

