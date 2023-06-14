CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar retreats from 2-month high as Fed pauses

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, pulling back from an earlier two-month high, as oil prices fell and investors weighed the Federal Reserve's decision to pause interest rate hikes.

The loonie CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3315 per U.S. dollar, or 75.10 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Feb. 2 at 1.3269.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged as expected but signaled in new economic projections that borrowing costs will likely rise by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

"Policymakers are signalling that this will only be a brief reprieve," Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins, said in a note. "It's clear that the economy is proving more resilient than Fed officials had previously expected."

Additional Fed tightening could help slow economic growth. Canada sends 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil CLc1, which settled 1.7% lower at $68.27 a barrel.

The Bank of Canada last week raised its benchmark rate for the first time since January in an effort to slow the domestic economy sufficiently to lower inflation to its 2% target.

Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 180.5% in the first quarter from an upwardly revised record 181.0% in the fourth quarter, data on Wednesday showed.

Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was down 6.8 basis points at 3.397%, while it was trading 2.1 basis points further below the equivalent U.S. rate at a gap of 39.5 basis points.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean)

