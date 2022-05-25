CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recovers from 6-day low as Wall Street rallies
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, recovering from its lowest level in nearly a week, as equity markets rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes of its latest policy meeting.
"The bulk of the Canadian dollar rally has come from the equity market reaction post-FOMC minutes," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull.
Wall Street rose after the Fed minutes showed policymakers were unanimous in their sentiment that the U.S. economy was very strong as they grappled with how to rein in inflation without triggering a recession.
"As soon we see some dovish tilt out of the Fed we could see (interest) rates fall and stocks rally," Bregar added.
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil. So the loonie tends to be sensitive to the signal that stocks send about the economic outlook.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration said it was requesting that a second dispute settlement panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) be formed to review a trade dispute with Canada over dairy import quotas.
