CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rebounds from six-week low as oil rallies

TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose, but gains for the currency were limited as investors weighed global business activity surveys and awaited a key central bank conference this week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed as Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices.

U.S. crude oil futures rose 3% to $93.07 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3000 to the greenback, or 76.92 U.S. cents. Earlier in the day, the currency touched its weakest since July 15 at 1.3063.

Wall Street's main indexes edged lower after a steep selloff in the previous session on concerns about aggressive signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate hikes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming on Friday.

Meanwhile, a survey showing euro zone business activity contracted for a second straight month pinned the single currency to a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar, with surging gas prices adding to misery dragging Europe towards recession.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is bringing Canada and Germany closer together, with Canada seeking to boost energy and critical mineral exports to Germany as both countries wean themselves off fossil fuels, Canadian and German leaders said on Monday.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a less-inverted curve on Tuesday. The 10-year touched its highest since July 21 at 3.078% before dipping to 3.057%, up 4.1 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

