CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rebounds from 2-1/2-month low as oil rallies

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2783 to 1.2842

* Price of U.S. oil rises 3.1%

* Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and attention turned to a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week, with the currency recovering from its lowest level in more than two months.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild and as the prospect of an imminent rise in Iranian oil exports receded.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 3.1% at $68.29 a barrel, while global equity markets managed a tentative rebound.

"A somewhat more constructive risk mood is helping lift the CAD," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2791 to the greenback, or 78.18 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2783 to 1.2842. On Friday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level since Sept. 20 at 1.2854.

The Bank of Canada is due to make an interest rate announcement on Wednesday. In October, the central bank signaled it could begin raising interest rates from the current level of 0.25% in April.

"This week's policy decision is not expected to result in any change in policy," the Scotiabank strategists said. "But strong jobs, high inflation, and strong Q3 GDP should drive a positive message from the bank on the economic outlook, even if the Omicron variant clouds near-term risks."

Data on Friday showed that Canada's economy gained 154,000 jobs in November, beating estimates.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 5.2 basis points to 1.489%, after touching on Friday its lowest intraday level since Sept. 27 at 1.425%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.