News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rally stalls as bond yields rebound

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

November 06, 2023 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, pulling back from an almost-three-week high, as financial markets globally consolidated last week's sharp moves.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3680 to the greenback, or 73.10 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Oct. 18 at 1.3630.

Last week, the currency posted its biggest weekly gain since March after data showing a slowdown in U.S. job growth bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve is finished raising interest rates.

"Last week's price action across asset classes may consolidate in the near term and the USD may stabilize or regain a little strength," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note. "But the USD will likely be more sensitive to weak economic data reports from here as evidence of a sharp Q4 slowdown develops."

Domestic data showed that economic activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in October. The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose to 53.4 from 53.1 in September.

Still, speculators have raised their bearish bets on the loonie to the most since May, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Oct. 31, net short positions had increased to 49,332 contracts from 48,639 in the prior week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.8% at $81.11 a barrel, while Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 5.8 basis points at 3.803% after hitting on Friday its lowest intraday level since mid-September at 3.701%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.