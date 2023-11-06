CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rally stalls as bond yields rebound

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, pulling back from an almost-three-week high, as financial markets globally consolidated last week's sharp moves.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3680 to the greenback, or 73.10 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Oct. 18 at 1.3630.

Last week, the currency posted its biggest weekly gain since March after data showing a slowdown in U.S. job growth bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve is finished raising interest rates.

"Last week's price action across asset classes may consolidate in the near term and the USD may stabilize or regain a little strength," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note. "But the USD will likely be more sensitive to weak economic data reports from here as evidence of a sharp Q4 slowdown develops."

Domestic data showed that economic activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in October. The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose to 53.4 from 53.1 in September.

Still, speculators have raised their bearish bets on the loonie to the most since May, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Oct. 31, net short positions had increased to 49,332 contracts from 48,639 in the prior week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.8% at $81.11 a barrel, while Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 5.8 basis points at 3.803% after hitting on Friday its lowest intraday level since mid-September at 3.701%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.